ST. JOSEPH — High levels of E. coli in the waters of Lake Michigan off Silver Beach have led the Berrien County Health Department to restrict swimming there.
A contamination advisory was put into place at 3:40 p.m., Tuesday after elevated levels of the bacteria were found during routine testing.
Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said samples that were taken Monday were higher than the desired level that is acceptable for body contact.
“It’s worth noting that this is not unexpected, especially when we have weather patterns that can churn up sediments and cause these organisms to come to the surface,” Conrad said in reference to the rain that hit the beach Monday. “There have not been any other high readings this season for the rest of the beaches we’ve been sampling. But this is something that comes with living by the lake.”
An advisory is normally put into place once testing of the water exceeds the limit of 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters of water. Conrad said the readings taken Monday at Silver Beach produced 2,000 E. coli per 100ml.
According to a post by the county park’s Facebook page, results of the water retest are expected to be made public as soon as they’re known. Conrad said it takes about 24 hours for results to be returned.
Silver Beach County Park remains open, but no swimming is permitted.
Conrad said they always advise people who are swimming to avoid swallowing water, refrain from using the lake as a bathroom, and to wash their hands after swimming before eating.
This is the third year in a row that Silver Beach restricted swimming at least one day due to high bacteria levels.
A contamination advisory was in effect for the beach on May 19, 2020, where swimming wasn’t allowed for the day. In August 2019, Silver Beach restricted swimming for three days while officials waited for E. coli levels to decrease.
According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality website, Escherichia coli bacteria live in the digestive systems of humans and other warm-blooded animals and can cause illness if swallowed.
Sources include illicit waste connections to storm sewers or roadside ditches, septic systems, combined and sanitary sewer overflows, rain runoff, wild domestic animal waste and agriculture runoff.
Information about beach conditions and closings is at www.deq.state.mi.us/beach.