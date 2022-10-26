ST. JOSEPH — To keep up with demand, Eagle Technologies is taking on 80,000 more square feet.
The St. Joseph automation company announced Wednesday that it has plans to create an additional 100 jobs by 2024. Because of this increase, Eagle Technologies has expanded its operations into a new leased space in St. Joseph.
Eagle Technologies recently surpassed $100 million in revenue milestone, largely because of investments in electric vehicle technology.
"Over the last few years, we've doubled the size of our team. Our workforce is growing, and we are occupying additional facilities with people that fit our culture," Eagle Technologies CEO Brandon Fuller said in a news release. "Our people are dedicated, highly skilled, and committed to our customers. Their eye for excellence and the persistent pursuit of quality keeps us performing at the peak of our industry and growing."
Eagle Technologies will use 80,000 square feet of leased space on Kerth Street. Clark Logic, which specializes in single-source transportation, logistics, facility and real estate across Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana, owns the property.
Clark Logic will receive a rebate from Indiana Michigan Power for energy upgrades at Eagle Technologies' new location, when the work is completed.
"Clark Logic has been building a large portfolio of properties in Southwest Michigan," said Jamie Clark, Clark Logic president, in the release. "Working with Eagle Technologies, Indiana Michigan Power and Cornerstone Alliance has been an effective use of time and resources. We hope to assist other Southwest Michigan companies in their expansion or relocation process."
Indiana Michigan Power offers several cash rebates to help cover the cost of commercial energy-saving projects, the release stated. From lighting to HVAC and VFDs, and compressed air to kitchen equipment, its rebate program covers many of the most popular energy efficiency upgrades.
For new construction and renovation projects not covered by prescriptive rebates, I&M also offers custom incentives for long-term energy savings.
"This project is a significant illustration of the partnerships that create impactful outcomes in our community," said Cathy Tilley, Cornerstone Alliance director of business development, in the release. "We're thrilled Eagle Technologies and Clark Logic are investing in Berrien County."