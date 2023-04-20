ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan emergency responders are in line to have access to equipment they hope they never have to use.
Beth Ferry is an educator with the Michigan State University Extension office in Berrien County, whose main focus area is pork production.
She said her office has secured a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for a utility trailer and equipment to use in emergency response to accidents that involve livestock.
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is expected to accept the grant in the next week or two, and the equipment and training of first responders is expected to be in place by the fall.
Ferry said eight such trailers will be placed throughout Michigan, including the one based in Berrien County, which will be available for use in Cass and Van Buren counties as well. The trailers come with equipment such as gating, fencing, halters, animal handling equipment and ramps for loading livestock. She said the total cost is about $25,000.
“We train the first responders, but they need the proper tools and equipment,” Ferry said.
The first responders are trained through a program called Emergency Response to Accidents Involving Livestock (ERAIL).
Ferry said responding to accidents is never easy for emergency responders, but those involving animals during transport can quickly become chaotic and, “it’s important to have knowledgeable, trained responders.”
She said ERAIL focuses on building a network of trained and properly equipped responders across the state. This is especially important given Michigan’s robust animal agriculture industry, she said.
Ferry said the program uses a multi-faceted approach that includes first responders, animal control officers, veterinarians, road commission workers and livestock transporters.
In September 2015, a semi-tractor trailer carrying more than 100 hogs rolled over on Napier Avenue just off I-94 as the driver tried to make a left turn.
The Benton Township Fire Department was called to help rescue 141 hogs that were trapped in the wreckage. Of those, 29 died. The remaining 112 were rescued through an opening firefighters cut in the rear of the truck. They were eventually loaded onto a second truck the trucking company sent over.