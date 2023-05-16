Alex M. Rodriguez, with the Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society of the Chicago Police Department, performs TAPS during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
Flowers are placed on the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial at Lake Bluff Park in honor of officers killed in the line of duty during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday in St. Joseph.
A Berrien County Sheriff’s Honor Guard presents the colors during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Berrien County Trial Court Security Supervisor Joseph Zangaro is honored during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Alex M. Rodriguez, with the Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society of the Chicago Police Department, performs TAPS during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Officers from area law enforcement agencies attend a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Officers killed in the line of duty are honored during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
ST. JOSEPH — Cheryl Wilkie never knew her uncle, St. Joseph Police Patrolman Francis Lamunion, who died in the line of duty on June 23, 1929.
“He was my mother’s brother. I wasn’t born yet, and I always felt like I missed out on a lovely relationship,” Wilkie said Monday. “I come to this every year, and it brings me a connection with him that I didn’t have. It’s an honor to represent him.”