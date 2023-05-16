ST. JOSEPH — Cheryl Wilkie never knew her uncle, St. Joseph Police Patrolman Francis Lamunion, who died in the line of duty on June 23, 1929.

“He was my mother’s brother. I wasn’t born yet, and I always felt like I missed out on a lovely relationship,” Wilkie said Monday. “I come to this every year, and it brings me a connection with him that I didn’t have. It’s an honor to represent him.”

230516-HP-peace-officers-day7-photo.jpg

Officers killed in the line of duty are honored during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
230516-HP-peace-officers-day8-photo.jpg

Officers from area law enforcement agencies salute during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
230516-HP-peace-officers-day6-photo.jpg

Flowers are placed on the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial at Lake Bluff Park in honor of officers killed in the line of duty during a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held Monday in St. Joseph.

