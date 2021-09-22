SODUS — Three people who were involved in a fatal crash in Sodus Township earlier this week were identified by police Wednesday.
Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a crash Monday night on Sodus Parkway, west of Watson Road, where two occupants of a 2015 Toyota Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, the two deceased were identified as Robert Keys, a 42-year-old Niles man and driver of the Toyota, and his son, Sylas Keys, a 13-year-old boy from St. Joseph who was the front-seat passenger.
The back-seat passenger was Elliot Keys, an 8-year-old boy from St. Joseph, who remains in critical condition. He is the brother of Sylas and son of Robert Keys.
According to a GoFundMe page launched Wednesday, Elliot was airlifted to Bronson Healthcare for surgery on Monday night. The page stated Elliot was transferred Wednesday to Ann Arbor to undergo another surgery.
The GoFundMe page was created Wednesday afternoon, in an effort to help Ashley Ampersee, Elliot's mother, with medical expenses. It raised more than $20,000 within four hours of being launched.
Elliot, a student at Lincoln Elementary School, remains in critical condition as of Wednesday. Sylas was a student at Upton Middle School.
A preliminary investigation by state police revealed the Toyota was heading eastbound on Sodus Parkway, when the driver lost control on the wet road and crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
The Toyota was struck on the passenger side by a 2018 Subaru Outback, which was traveling westbound on Sodus Parkway. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupants of the Toyota.
The three who were traveling in the Subaru were transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph with non-life-threatening injuries Monday.
Police said the driver of the Subaru was a 21-year-old Berrien Springs man. According to the release, the front-seat passenger was a 21-year-old Berrien Springs woman, and the back-seat passenger was a 21-year-old woman from Arizona.
Troopers were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Benton and Sodus Township fire departments and Medic 1 Ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation, however, police said Wednesday that all occupants from both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.