230819-HP-fire-ice-photo.jpg

Fire & Ice Pizzeria & Creamery will close for the year – and potentially indefinitely – on Sunday.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The owners of Fire & Ice Pizzeria & Creamery in Royalton Township are considering closing their doors permanently due to staffing difficulties.

According to a post on the pizzeria’s Facebook page, the business’ last day is Sunday.