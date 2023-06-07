ST. JOSEPH — A discarded cigarette is suspected to be the cause of a grass fire Wednesday at Lions Park Beach.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said crews were called to the 1600 block of Lions Park Drive near the beach entrance just before 4:30 p.m.
The fire was out within 30 minutes, Neubecker said.
He said the only damage was to some grass and brush in a small section of land near the beach roadway. Firefighters focused their efforts on a piece of land along the John & Dede Howard Family Recreational Path.
"It's super dry out there," Neubecker said.
A discarded cigarette can quickly ignite grass or brush, and can lead to a fire, he said.
"It happened last week at Tiscornia," Neubecker said.