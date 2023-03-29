ST. JOSEPH — Investigators believe a fire at a mixed-use building in St. Joseph earlier this week was purposely set.
Emergency responders were called just before 2 p.m. Monday regarding a structure fire at 415 Main St.
The building, which has commercial office space on the first floor and residential apartments on the second floor, was heavily damaged.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said Tuesday a 47-year-old woman was arrested on charges of first-degree arson and child endangerment. He said the woman was living in one of the apartments, and the child is her grandchild.
Neubecker said he is withholding the woman’s name pending her arraignment in Berrien County Trial Court. He said within the next day or two he will release more information, including what led investigators to suspect arson. He said the fire originated in one of the apartments.
Jeremy Connell, deputy director of the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, told The Herald-Palladium on Monday a couch had reportedly caught fire. He said the front corner apartment suffered fire damage, the whole second story sustained smoke damage, and there is extensive water damage throughout the building. Connell said no one was injured.
St. Joseph emergency responders were assisted by the Lincoln and Benton township fire departments and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.