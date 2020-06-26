Nick LaFond, owner of Anytime Fitness in St. Joseph, said his business is on the brink of failure after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the closure of gyms across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Nick LaFond has put into place a variety of safety measures, once gyms in the southern part of the state are allowed to reopen.
Wipes and hand sanitizer, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, are available throughout the Anytime Fitness gym in St. Joseph.
Nick LaFond can remember the last time his gym was at full capacity.
It was mid-March and he personally made it his job to tell everyone that he would be closing the Anytime Fitness due to an executive order from the state in response to COVID-19. He recalled how several people cried at the thought of not having access to the St. Joseph fitness center for two weeks.