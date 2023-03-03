ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan working women gathered Thursday to hear stories of success and hurdles in the workplace at the Female Leadership Excellence: FLEX Event.

Hosted in honor of Women’s History Month, the Cornerstone Alliance-sponsored event at Union + Social in St. Joseph was the second annual major event and forum. Like the first, it sold out.

230303-HP-flex4-photo.jpg

From left, Christina Frank moderates a panel featuring Eleanor Reece, Courtney Zaugg, Valerie Mason-Cunningham and Amy Littleton during Female Leadership Excellence: FLEX 2023 held Thursday at the Union + Social in downtown St. Joseph.

