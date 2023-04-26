ST. JOSEPH — A former Lakeshore second-grade teacher has taken a plea deal in a criminal sexual conduct case.
According to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, Perry Heppler, 66, pleaded guilty Monday in Berrien County Trial Court to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, one count of first-degree CSC and two other counts of second-degree CSC were dismissed.
A sentencing agreement attached to the plea calls for a minimum prison term of 42 months to six years. The maximum penalty is 15 years. Heppler’s plea was accepted by Judge Gary Bruce, who will sentence Heppler on June 12.
Heppler was arrested in February following an investigation by the Lincoln Township Police Department. School officials and police said the assault involved a Lakeshore student but did not take place on school grounds or at a school function.
The Herald-Palladium does not identify victims of sexual assault.
Prior to being arrested, Heppler resigned as a teacher from Hollywood Elementary School. He is being held in the Berrien County jail without bond while awaiting sentencing.