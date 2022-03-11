220311-HP-forte-coffee-1.jpg

Brian Maynard, owner of Forte Coffee, pours beans to be mixed Thursday at Forte’s Southtown St. Jospeh location. The coffee company will donate $10 to the World Central Kitchen for each bag of “Ukraine Sunflower Hope” that’s sold.

 Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Some Southwest Michigan businesses are getting creative to to give aid to Ukraine.

Forte Coffee and Silver Harbor Brewing Co. have recently released special menu items and brews that donate money to aid organizations working in Ukraine, which is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis after the Russian military launched an invasion in late February.

Packages of the “Ukraine Sunflower Hope” blend are pictured above Thursday at Forte Coffee.
In support of Ukraine, the sign outside Forte Coffee has been changed to blue and yellow as an homage to the Ukrainian flag.

