Children play near the Whirlpool Compass Fountain on Friday afternoon in St. Joseph. The fountain’s planned opening this week has been delayed due to a mechanical issue.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The opening of the Whirlpool Compass Fountain this week has been delayed due to a mechanical problem.

The fountain was to have opened at 10 a.m. Thursday.

