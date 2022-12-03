Fred Upton reflects on congressional career, GOP changes

Fred Upton turned over his office keys Wednesday, as the 18-term congressman prepares to retire in a month.

He and his staff no longer have printers, desks or an office of their own, as the St. Joseph native has been working out of the Republican cloak room.

Upton will end his career in politics on Jan. 3. But for his last month in office, the 69-year-old has been just as busy as the prior 431 months.

“I’m going to finish to the wire. I’m going to run my race,” he said.

Earlier this week, he voted in favor of a labor agreement to avoid a railroad strike. Still on the docket are an election reform bill, a possible government shutdown and the Respect for Marriage Act.

Since entering office during the Ronald Reagan administration in the 1980s, Upton has advertised a practical, bipartisan style, focused on issues and policy. He said it has been key to his electoral and legislative success.

“(The district) just wants the job done. ‘What are you doing on 31? What are you doing on Asian carp? What are you doing on economic development?’” he said. “They just want an honest answer, not some pablum that they can see on one of the networks. So that’s been our style, and it’s worked. And I’ve run ahead of the Republican (presidential or gubernatorial) nominee in every election by a decent margin.”

In each of his elections, Upton said he would stand at the corner of Main Street in St. Joseph with a campaign sign, encouraging people to vote. This year, with no race to run, he contemplated holding a sign that read “Thank you.”

The morning of, he decided to make his wife, Amey, a cup of coffee instead.

Hitting the ground running

Upton went to University of Michigan for journalism with the dream of becoming a sports reporter.

“I never thought I’d be a legislator. I just never in my wildest dreams,” he said.

After graduating, he met David Stockman, who was then 27 years old and challenging an incumbent for a congressional seat. Stockman put Upton in charge of a few counties for their campaign. It was the first time Upton was able to call adults by their first names.

The incumbent withdrew from the race, and Stockman went on to secure more than 50 percent of the primary vote among a crowded field. Upton took over constituent service for Stockman and after four years, was ready to be done with it.

But then, President Ronald Reagan named Stockman to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Upton followed Stockman to OMB, becoming a legislative aide.

In 1985, several local Berrien County leaders called Upton to ask if he would run for Congress. Upton, at this point married, with two dogs and an opportunity to rub shoulders with the president every other week, said he wasn’t interested. But they changed his mind. He beat the incumbent, Mark Siljander, in the primary.

“It was a wild and wooly race – not something I ever wanted to go through again – but we ended up with a good margin,” he said.

Despite being a freshman legislator, Upton’s tenure in the Reagan administration gave him an edge. He knew the names, the faces, the committees; by his account, he had already lobbied them all.

He credits this with giving him a head start on legislating. One of his first successful amendments was to increase the tax dollars Michigan would get back for transportation, an increase from 72 cents for every dollar sent to 90 cents.

Although Upton said he felt wiser than the average freshman representative, he looked much younger than one. While campaigning, Upton always wore a tie with a clasp to add years to his face. During his second term, a 6-foot-6 security guard tackled him on the House floor, assuming the St. Joseph representative was actually an overzealous staffer.

It’s a problem that’s dogged Upton since. Just last year, while wearing a hat, he said he was carded at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Legislative legacy

Upton’s time in the Reagan administration also gave him an appreciation for the president. Now, more than four decades later, Upton still points to Reagan as an inspiration for his bipartisanship and problem solving, which the St. Joseph representative said he sought to emulate.

The 18-term legislator served as chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee. While there, he led a three-year effort to pass the 21st Century CURES Act to expedite the approvals of new drugs and treatments.

This legislation was critical in the pandemic, Upton said. The act not only sped up the approval process for vaccines, but also allowed companies like Pfizer and Moderna to produce the COVID-19 vaccine prior to Food and Drug Administration approval, so that it was ready to ship as soon as the companies got the green light.

“Literally, we saved hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Upton said.

As a member and former co-chair of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Upton said he’s tried to work across the aisle on issues of energy, infrastructure and health care. He also touted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which allocated funds for broadband expansion and lead line replacement.

His support for it also resulted in death threats.

Upton was the lead Republican on the auto industry bailout in 2008, prompting Republican presidential hopeful John McCain to write an op-ed with Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama in support of the bailout. More recently, he pointed to his support of the CHIPS and Science Act. At the Detroit Auto Show, he said GM’s CEO told him that legislation saved the industry.

Working with then Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Upton assisted with the creation of the Harbor Shores Golf Course, which required federal, state and local funds and cooperation to restore the former industrial site. His local economic development advocacy extended to backing the Induce Energy Center in Niles, promoting nuclear power and keeping the St. Joseph Harbor dredged regularly.

Upton’s offices closed their constituent correspondence on Nov. 18, after processing more than 1 million inquiries. Particularly during COVID-19, Upton and his staff worked with local lenders to coordinate Paycheck Protection Program loans.

With an office in both St. Joseph and Kalamazoo, Upton pointed to preventing the deportation of Harbert resident Ibrahim Parlak and introducing legislation that allowed James McCloughan, a South Haven veteran of the Vietnam War, to receive a Medal of Honor.

He thanked his district staff – particularly Janet Zielke, Mike Ryan and Corey Hansen – for their work.

“It’s been a good run, a good journey, really good people behind us,” Upton said. “I’ve been blessed with a really good staff who are just as passionate about stuff as I am.”

The next step

When Upton sat down with The Herald-Palladium in late September, his forecasts for Republicans’ election prospects were pessimistic – and largely accurate.

He said former President Donald Trump owns the Republican Party at the moment and that his endorsement of weak candidates would lose in key races.

“They’re ‘rah-rah’ heroes at the convention, but come November, they’re not going to win,” Upton said in September.

After a disappointing set of midterm elections for Republicans, particularly in Michigan where Democrats achieved a trifecta in state government, Upton spoke again with The HP regarding his party’s fallout. In Congress, he noted the state will only have six Republican representatives.

“We need to do a little self-reflection, but the election deniers are stronger at the grassroots level than they were before,” Upton said this week.

Upton, the only representative in history to vote to impeach two presidents, was redistricted into a seat with fellow Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, who won his bid for reelection. Although Upton was critical of the redistricting process, calling it “nutty,” he looked back fondly on his 36-year tenure.

Since announcing his retirement in April, the congressman has gotten calls from plenty of foundation boards, but he said he will take his time figuring out his next steps. In between decisions, he said he plans to spend time with his wife and go skiing.

Regardless, he said he will keep his St. Joseph home.

“I’ll be, probably I think, the first congressman from this area that has actually stayed home in a century,” Upton said. “This is always going to be our home.”