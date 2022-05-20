ST. JOSEPH — A federal fugitive is in police custody after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a St. Joseph bank on Friday afternoon.
According to police, the only person injured in the incident was the fugitive, who was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph before being taken to the Berrien County Jail.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Ian Fields said an employee at Flagstar Bank on Niles Avenue was sitting at her desk about two feet from where the vehicle landed inside. However, she escaped injury.
On Friday, Fields would not release the name of the fugitive, or say why he was wanted, pending formal charges.
Fields said state police had spotted a vehicle Friday believed to be driven by a federal fugitive they’d been looking for. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, which fled northbound on M-63. Fields said police had already backed off when the vehicle struck another car, lost control, and landed inside the bank.
Police vehicles from Michigan State Police and the St. Joseph Public Safety Department quickly surrounded the scene.
Witnesses told police the driver had fled on foot toward the McDonald’s on the other side of Niles Avenue, and he was quickly apprehended by police.
Fields said a security company was on its way to the scene to secure the bank and check the integrity of the building. Meanwhile, the bank is expected to remain closed.