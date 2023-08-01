ST. JOSEPH — The Golden Brown Bakery is closing its store permanently this week in downtown St. Joseph.
Employees confirmed the bakery is closing today for the final time. However, the reason for the closure remains unknown.
To let patrons know more, workers hung a sign at the front window of the store at 201 State St., which read: “Tuesday, August 1, 2023 will be our last day open at this location.”
The bakery has become an important morning spot in downtown St. Joseph.
Golden Brown Bakery’s other location – at 421 Phoenix St., South Haven – will remain open.
The roots of the Golden Brown Bakery go back to 1938. According to Herald-Palladium archives, it was then that the bakery opened in a small farmhouse along M-140 in Van Buren County. It eventually expanded to included its St. Joseph bakery.
David Braschler, whose family has owned the bakery for decades, could not be reached for comment Monday.