ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Mayor Laura Goos and City Commissioner Lynn Todman announced they would not run for reelection.
Goos said it was a difficult and personal decision.
“I have enjoyed being able to represent the residents and taxpayers of St. Joseph over the past five-plus years,” Goos said. “I believe that healthy turnover is really good for an institution. I believe everyone should be involved in local government if they can find the time.”
Goos was first elected to the St. Joseph City Commission and appointed mayor pro tem in November 2017. She was reelected in 2019 and appointed mayor in 2021.
She said she now is needed in other aspects of her life including caring for parents and children, and managing her own full-time career.
“I will joyfully fulfill my complete term, of course, but then I need to put my energy back into my personal life. Although my time on the commission will be only six years, I feel like I have accomplished what I set out to do and so much more than I could have imagined,” she said. “I’m so proud to have seen our community evolve in the ways it has.”
Since being elected, Goos said she has strived to engage with residents to listen to the issues that most concern them and work to address those concerns.
“I have truly enjoyed our current city commission,” she said. “We have, in my opinion, done an incredible job with transparency, openness and a willingness to figure out solutions that benefit both the city and its residents, while keeping our budget and financial needs in mind. We have incredibly solid leaders on our commission.”
She praised Todman, saying she is “leaving a legacy to be proud of and it has been my honor to serve these last five-plus years alongside her.”
Todman said she is not seeking reelection because she has a job that makes her life challenging. She is the vice president of health equity and community partnerships for Corewell Health.
She said she is aware that this sometimes causes her to miss commission meetings or be late.
Goos praised City Commissioners Michele Binkley, Mike Sarola and Brook Thomas for their dedication to their positions.
“They are incredibly hardworking individuals who will continue to improve and evolve our city for all, in the manner of transparency and openness we have developed together,” she said.
Thomas has filed for reelection, as her term is drawing to a close as well.
Goos also praised city staff.
“Our community is fortunate to have the caliber of people at the City of St. Joseph that we do. Every day they are trying to do their level best to serve and improve our Special Place on the Lake,” the mayor said in a prepared statement. “I cannot thank them all enough for their professionalism, knowledge and abilities that they bring every day without fail.”