ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center announced Tuesday that Julia Gourley Donohue is leaving as the senior director of advancement.
Next month, Gourley Donohue will begin a role as director of major gifts for the Columbus College of Art & Design in Columbus, Ohio.
Gourley Donohue has been at the Krasl since 2005 and began as the director of education. She moved roles to executive director in 2011 until 2022. Her current role was recently established to focus on fund development, sponsor recruitment and membership development. The position provides the time and resources required to build a financial foundation for the Krasl.
“I have had the honor of being colleagues with Julia for 15 years. In that time, she has worked with the interests of the organization at the forefront,” Krasl Executive Director Tami Fauver said in a news release. “I appreciate her ardent belief that the arts are for everyone, and it is our role to provide access with excellence. I thank her for being a trusted colleague, a big thinker, and a collaborative leader.”
Fauver said she is actively meeting with community leaders to develop a search committee of filling Gourley Donohue’s role.
Krasl Board President Brian Edlefson said her leadership has dramatically transformed the organization.
“She has fostered deep relationships in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, while simultaneously driving the physical and strategic evolution of Krasl Art Center,” Edlefson said in a prepared statement. “We wish her well in her new adventure. We look forward to adding to our team at KAC and what the future holds for the organization.”
Gourley Donohue shared a statement in honor of her 18-year career at Krasl Art Center.
“It has been my true honor to be a part of Krasl Art Center for all of these years,” she said. “This organization has played an important role in my life and the life of my son; as it does for so many people in our community. I’m grateful for many people whose support has helped Krasl Art Center grow and thrive. Benton Harbor/St. Joseph will always remain my home though I’m excited to shift my professional focus to Columbus and to remain a part of Krasl Art Center’s future as a donor and member.”