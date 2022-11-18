Snow and gusty winds this morning will be followed by lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board voted Thursday to support a High Water Infrastructure Grant application for money to address flooding problems on Anchors Way in the city of St. Joseph.
City Manager John Hodgson said staff still is working to determine the amount for the grant request, but that information will be available when the application goes before the St. Joseph City Commission for approval next Monday.