221118-HP-anchors-way-photo.jpg

Vehicles drive down Anchors Way in St. Joseph on Thursday. The Berrien County Board has voted to support a High Water Infrastructure Grant application to address flooding along the road.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board voted Thursday to support a High Water Infrastructure Grant application for money to address flooding problems on Anchors Way in the city of St. Joseph.

City Manager John Hodgson said staff still is working to determine the amount for the grant request, but that information will be available when the application goes before the St. Joseph City Commission for approval next Monday.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa