Nate Turner, project scientist, and Mark Turner, project manager, with the environmental consulting firm Point Blue LLC of St. Joseph, complete soil and groundwater sampling Friday ahead of the Upton Drive Reconstruction Project.
ST. JOSEPH — An environmental firm on Friday finished gathering soil and groundwater samples ahead of the Upton Drive Reconstruction Project in St. Joseph.
The city hired Point Blue LLC of St. Joseph to complete a utility corridor investigation in advance of the project, which calls for full reconstruction of Upton Drive from Momany Drive south to the St. Joseph River.