Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers, during the third annual 9/11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11.
Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers in New York City, during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb.
Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers in New York City, during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9 / 11.
First responders and members of the community walk and climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers in New York City, during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9 / 11.
Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers, during the third annual 9/11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Dozens of people climb the bleachers Monday morning at St. Joseph High School during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9 / 11.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb and walk 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers in New York City, during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb.
Don Campbell / HP staff
First responders and members of the community walk and climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers in New York City, during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9 / 11.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Dozens of first responders and members of the community gather at St. Joseph High School on Monday morning during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9 / 11.