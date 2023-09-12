A woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made a sudden appearance Wednesday at his impeachment trial but never took the stand. Prosecutors then rested their case against the Republican and his defense sought to end the proceedings due to a lack of evidence. The affair is central to the historic proceedings and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help an Austin real estate developer who was under FBI investigation and employed the woman. Defense attorneys have filed a motion that seeks to end the impeachment trial.