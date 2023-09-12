ST. JOSEPH — Rain didn’t stop nearly 200 people from taking part in the BOSS Services 9/11 Hero Climb at St. Joseph High School.

“Firefighters don’t stop just because of the weather,” Gerry Kabelman, assistant chief of St. Joseph Township Fire Department Station No. 1, told participants as they waited to start the event.

230912-HP-hero-climb2-photo.jpg

Police, firefighters and EMT’s, as well as members of the community, climb and walk 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb.
230912-HP-hero-climb6-photo.jpg

Dozens of first responders and members of the community climb 2,071 steps Monday morning at St. Joseph High School, symbolizing the climb to the top of the Twin Towers in New York City, during the third annual 9 / 11 Hero Climb held to commemorate the anniversary of 9 / 11.

