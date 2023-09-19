ST. JOSEPH — The recent BOSS Services’ 9/11 Hero Climb raised $9,000 for Berrien County fire departments last week.
On Sept. 11, more than 200 community members and first responders participated in the hero climb and walk at St. Joseph High School.
According to a news release from BOSS Services, all proceeds from the event have been donated to three local fire departments, which will be used to buy life-saving gear and equipment.
The release stated $3,000 has been evenly donated to Benton Township Fire Department, St. Joseph Township Fire Department and the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. All three departments were involved with the planning of the event from its onset, the release stated.
Hero climb participants ascended 2,071 stadium stairs in remembrance of the New York City first responders who sacrificed their lives on the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, while others walked a mile on the track to show their support.
Through the rain, participants held a moment of silence and listened to the Star-Spangled Banner before taking off at 8:46 a.m. – the same time the first hijacked airplane crashed into the North Tower in 2001.
“... Honoring their memory and raising money for local first responders is near and dear to my heart and to BOSS Services’ heart,” BOSS Services co-owner Jeff Street said in the release.
To learn more about next year’s hero climb, call 468-6682 or email jen.wagner@bosshvac.com.