ST. JOSEPH — A Michigan City man has been sentenced to 10-22 ½ years in prison for reckless driving causing death in November 2021.
According to police, Dominic Mason, 25, was driving a car that was chasing another vehicle on Red Arrow Highway in Chikaming Township when he hit the other vehicle multiple times. The other vehicle, driven by Travis Germain, 21, left the road, rolled over several times, then hit a tree, killing Germain and seriously injuring two passengers in his vehicle. They all were from Indiana, where investigators believe the chase started.