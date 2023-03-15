ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph and the John & Dede Howard Ice Arena will offer discounted skating this weekend for the final weekend of skating.
Admission will be $3 and skate rental is $1. The ice arena will have open skating from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Stick and puck is available 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday for a discounted rate of $4.
For more information related to the John & Dede Howard Ice Arena, visit www.sjcity.com or call 983-8795.