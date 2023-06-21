ROYALTON TOWNSHIP — Kittens will be the main attraction Saturday during Kitten Yoga at Tempest Yoga in Royalton Township.
Megan Regan, owner of the business, said she’s teaming up with Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan to raise money for the nonprofit and, hopefully, help the kittens find homes.
Regan said she got the idea for Kitten Yoga after seeing posts on social media about Rescue Dog Yoga.
“I thought that was a great idea,” Regan said. “All of my pets have been rescue animals.”
Regan said she will hold three 45-minute yoga classes starting at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The cost is $25.
“I’m donating my time and my space so all the money will go to Animal Aid,” she said.
She said people are welcome to just see the kittens if they want.
Regan said she’s a certified yoga instructor who opened the business a little over a month ago at 3905 M-139 in Royalton Township. She said she’s also certified as a breath work and flexibility coach.
“It’s very beginner friendly. All levels are welcome,” she said. “Honestly, I’m feeling like if we get some yoga done, that would be great. I’ll obviously have a class planned. But the kittens will be the main show.”
Regan said she’s also certified as an adaptive and inclusive yoga instructor.
“That means that anyone with a physical or mental disability that may prevent them from going to a regular yoga class, I’m certified in how to adapt the poses to work for anybody,” she said.
Information on how to sign up for yoga can be found on the Facebook page of Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan. For more information, contact Regan at 849-6183 or at tempestyogastudio@gmail.com.