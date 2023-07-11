ST. JOSEPH — The 2023 Krasl Art Fair On The Bluff took place this past weekend in St. Joseph with 171 artists in attendance.
An on-site jury of art experts determined the winners and announced them Sunday. Experts visited every artist booth and gave a score. These scores determined the category award winners. There are 10 categories, and each winner receives an invite to the 2024 fair and $200 in cash.
In addition to category winners, two other awards are given.
The Krasl Art Center’s Board of Directors selects an artist from any category to receive the KAC Board Choice Award. The Spirit of Olga Award is given as well. The award honors KAC’s benefactress Olga Krasl. Spirit of Olga Award is critiqued on artistic merit, personal character, poise, a sense of community and appreciation of travel, all of which honor Olga Krasl’s personality traits.
The hybrid award ceremony, held virtually and on KAC grounds, took place at 9 a.m. Sunday. Winning artists of each of the 10 categories, board choice and Spirit of Olga were announced.
The KAC Board of Directors’ Choice Award went to Nicholas Barnes from Woolwine, Va.
The Spirit of Olga Award, underwritten by a Patron of the Arts, went to Sheri Woodard from North Shores, Mich.
The Best of Clay category award, presented by United Federal Credit Union, went to Glenn Woods from Palm Harbor, Fla.
The Best of Drawing & Printmaking category award, presented by DLZ Michigan, Inc., went to Mel Fleck from Louisville, Ky.
The Best of Glass category award, presented by Water Street Glassworks, Drs. Lisa and Robert Pierce and combined insurance agencies, went to Nolan Prohaska from Somerset, Wis.
The Best of Fibers category award, presented by Berecz & Associates, PLC, went to Jeff Seemayer from Ventura, Calif.
The Best of Jewelry category award, presented by Jane Addams Research Center, went to Liliana Olmos from Houston, Texas.
The Best of Metal category award, presented by Ibid County Electric went to Scott Lacosse from Sanford, Mich.
The Best of Mixed Media 2D & 3D category award, presented by Parrett Company, went to Ruben Medina from Cape Coral, Fla.
The Best of Painting category award, presented by The Livery, went to Carla Wright from Franktown, Colo.
The Best of Photography & Digital category award, presented by Twin City Camera Club, went to Donald Pennington from Ypsilanti, Mich.
The Best of Wood category award, presented by Priebe’s Creative Woodworking, went to Nicholas Barnes from Woolwine, Va.
Winners and featured artists can also be found on Krasl Art Center’s website.