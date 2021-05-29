210529-HP-lake-bluff-park-web-photo.jpg
HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — The Lake Bluff Artisan Fair is returning to St. Joseph next weekend.

More than 50 regional artisans and crafters will sell their wares in Lake Bluff Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Sept. 25.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa