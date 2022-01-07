ST. JOSEPH — As of this week, more than 100 Spectrum Health Lakeland employees are off work for COVID-related reasons.
A representative from the Southwest Michigan hospital system told The Herald-Palladium on Thursday that 106 employees could not work, as the system is increasingly holding patients in emergency departments to make up for a dwindling number of beds.
“Both our staffing resources and bed capacity are being stretched extremely thin,” said Jessica Springer, the lead marketing and communications specialist at Lakeland, in an email. “We continue to experience shortages in clinical and nonclinical spaces which is consistent in what we are seeing across the U.S.”
As of Thursday, the Lakeland COVID-19 dashboard stated there were 24 ICU patients and 206 non-ICU patients admitted, as well as 22 ventilators in use.
Of those patients, 86 tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have activated overflow capacity at all three hospitals (in Southwest Michigan) and continue to disperse patients throughout our facilities and the region to manage patient volumes,” Springer said in the email.
Lakeland remains at command status red, because of high case counts, large number of admitted patients at all Spectrum Health hospitals and high county positivity rate.
“Essentially, red status means that hospital and system operations are disrupted, and surge plans have been activated,” Springer said in the email.
Springer warned families might face long wait times at emergency rooms, and patients who were most critically ill would be seen first. COVID-19 testing would be reserved for symptomatic patients, Springer said. Those seeking a COVID-19 test should contact their primary care provider or the Berrien County Health Department.
Although the county saw some drops in cases following an early December, Berrien’s new cases are rising again.