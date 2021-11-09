for web only
ST. JOSEPH — Laura Goos is the new mayor of St. Joseph, while Lynn Todman became the mayor pro tem on Monday.

Both were elected to those positions unanimously at Monday’s reorganizational meeting by the St. Joseph City Commission.

