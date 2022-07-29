berrien county courthouse for web
ST. JOSEPH — The murder case in Berrien County against James Parker-Hersey is expected to go to the jury today.

Lawyers wrapped up questioning of witnesses Thursday and are expected to give their closing arguments this morning.

