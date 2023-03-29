ST. JOSEPH — The former Pumphouse Grille and Vivi’s Italian Garden location in downtown St. Joseph will have a new tenant this summer.
Lee & Birch, a Michigan-based women’s boutique, will open a new location at 214 State St. in early June.
The company announced the new spot in a Facebook post earlier this week. St. Joseph will be the fifth location for the clothing store, which has shops in Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo and Rockford.
The company website states Lee & Birch was founded in 2007.
“We want every woman who shops with us to leave feeling better and more confidant than they were when they walked in,” the website stated. “We do this by continuing to offer high-quality clothing and accessories in both classics that will be a staple in your closet and modern styles that hit the most up-to-date trends.”