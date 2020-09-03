Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France in Chicago, presents World War II veteran Willis Bouma with the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony Wednesday at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell in St. Joseph.
Family and friends gather as World War II veterans Willis Bouma and Clarence Kronbetter are presented with the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony Wednesday at the John Howard Bandshell in St. Joseph.
Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France in Chicago, speaks before presenting World War II veterans Willis Bouma and Clarence Kronbetter with the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony Wednesday at the John Howard Bandshell in St. Joseph.
Lacroix embraces World War II veteran Clarence Kronbetter after presenting him with the French Legion of Honor on Wednesday.
World War II veterans Willis Bouma, right, and Clarence Kronbetter bow their heads in prayer during Wednesday's ceremony.
World War II veteran Willis Bouma holds the French Legion of Honor on Wednesday.
Reese Kronbetter, 2, of Las Vegas waves an American flag as her great-grandfather, World War II veteran Clarence Kronbetter, is honored for his service in the skies over France and Europe.