Barriers and road closure signs sit ready Thursday along Langley Avenue in St. Joseph in preparation for the start of work on Monday. Motorists can expect road closures during the $5.5 million project that will extend along Langley Avenue from Napier Avenue to Pearl Street.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Cars head down Langley Avenue near Pearl Street in St. Joseph on Thursday. Construction is expected to begin on Langley Avenue starting Monday.
ST. JOSEPH — Motorists and residents will see detour signs set up soon as the massive Langley Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday in St. Joseph.
The $5.5 million project will include road reconstruction from Napier Avenue to Pearl Street, and the replacement of underground utilities. A non-motorized path will be installed on the west side of Langley Avenue and the road alignment will be improved at the curve between Hillcrest and Orchard Avenues.