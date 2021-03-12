ST. JOSEPH — Motorists and residents will see detour signs set up soon as the massive Langley Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday in St. Joseph.

The $5.5 million project will include road reconstruction from Napier Avenue to Pearl Street, and the replacement of underground utilities. A non-motorized path will be installed on the west side of Langley Avenue and the road alignment will be improved at the curve between Hillcrest and Orchard Avenues.

