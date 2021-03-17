St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.