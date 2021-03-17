berrien county courthouse
Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — A Berrien County man has been sentenced on a charge related to the death of his wife’s mother.

Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold said Dusty Joe Clemons, 33, was sentenced this week to 30 days in jail and 18 months probation.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa