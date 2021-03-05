210306-HP-live-mannequins-file-photo

Shoppers walk by the Third Coast Surf Shop window, featuring Chuck Schwarting, in downtown St. Joseph in 2017 during the annual Live Mannequins display event.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Downtown St. Joseph storefronts will come alive next week with the return of March Mannequins.

On March 12, visitors can stroll through St. Joseph downtown from 7-8:30 p.m as volunteers pose like mannequins in storefronts.