ST. JOSEPH — The Michigan Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the Washington Avenue bridge over I-94 in preparation for a three-year project.
As part of the $204 million investment to rebuild I-94 between Benton Harbor and Stevensville, MDOT will close the bridge Thursday. Work on the bridge includes deck patching, joint replacement, epoxy overlay and surface coating.
A detour will be posted for traffic connecting Washington Avenue to Maiden Lane, Lincoln Avenue and Vineland Road.
The bridge is expected to be closed until Sept. 2.
This bridge closure comes after MDOT began prep work for the three-year project last week.
The project was put out for bid in June with a contract being awarded earlier this month. The rebuild project, which was expected to begin this summer, was delayed due to rising costs.
Contractors are expected to begin work on the three-year project in the spring of 2024 to rebuild 8.5 miles of I-94, rebuild four bridges, and repair nine other bridges between Puetz Road and Britain Avenue.