220520-HP-memorial-parade-file-photo

Students from Countryside Academy wave American flags as they watch a Memorial Day parade move down Lake Boulevard in St. Joseph in 2017.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — The Memorial Day parade is back in St. Joseph.

The 2022 Memorial Day Parade will return May 27 in downtown St. Joseph, sponsored by Lest We Forget and BOSS Services.