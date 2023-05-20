ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Today is inviting the surrounding communities to the 2023 Memorial Day Parade in downtown St. Joseph.
This event, which takes place Friday, is sponsored by Lest We Forget and BOSS Services.
This yearly tradition honors the men and women who have served and sacrificed their lives in service of their country. The parade starts at noon and travels along Lake Boulevard from Park Street to Port Street in the downtown area.
Immediately following the parade, there will be a short memorial ceremony held at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.
St. Joseph Today is calling for any veterans and active duty military to consider joining the parade.
Veterans wishing to walk or ride in the parade can call the St. Joseph Today office at 985-1111, or fill out a form available at stjoetoday.com/memorialdayparade.