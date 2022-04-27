ST. JOSEPH — It is unknown how long the Napier Avenue bridge will be shut down, said Kevin Stack, interim director of the Berrien County Road Department.

On Wednesday, motorists were left scrambling to find new ways to move around after the link between St. Joseph and St. Joseph Township was closed to all traffic shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The four-lane bridge, which spans the St. Joseph River, was already reduced to two lanes late in March while contractors repaired the underside of the bridge. That’s when a sandblasting crew cleaning the underside exposed the problem.

Stack said 10 horizontal beams under each side of the bridge sit on steel rocker arms.

Stack said he was notified at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday by the inspector on site that one of the steel rocker arms had failed. He said he notified the 911 dispatchers at 5:30 p.m. that the bridge needed to be closed to all traffic immediately.

“There were five to seven cops on scene within three minutes of that radio call to shut down that bridge instantly for us,” Stack said. “Within five minutes of the finding, it was shut down. ... You don’t mess around when it comes to bridges.”

He said all 10 rocker arms on the east side of the bridge have to be replaced, which was unanticipated and will add time and money to the project – which was expected to cost around $2 million.

“When we replace (the rocker arms), we have to jack each beam up individually an inch or so, put the new (rocker arm) in, and lower the beam back down,” he said.

Stack is expected to update Berrien County commissioners Thursday on the status of the bridge, which is 1,300 feet long.

He said the bridge handles about 19,000 cars per day, making it the busiest road the county handles.

According to Bridge Reports.com – a website that tracks data for the national bridge inventory – the Napier Avenue bridge’s condition is rated “fair.”

An emergency fix

In addition to being busy, the bridge is next to the Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, which has a Level II Trauma Center.

Stack said they hope to have the bridge open to “emergency traffic” within two weeks.

“That’s just a guess,” he said. “Right now, crews are underneath there, mocking up a temporary fix to see if it will work.”

Even if the emergency fix works, fire trucks will not be allowed on the bridge because they are too heavy.

Jack Fisher, executive director of Medic 1, said his company is transporting patients as usual to and from the hospital, it just may take a few minutes longer to detour around the bridge.

“We move vehicles all over the county to cover areas where we anticipate more coverage will be needed,” he said.

Stack said the bridge work was initially intended to be done in August. Now, he said the long-term fix depends on the availability of materials.

“The permanent fix is being designed right now. That’s an easy design,” he said.

However, obtaining the new steel rocker arms will be the hard part.

“It’s not like you can just grab it off the shelf,” he said. “It’s custom made for each bridge.”

All traffic is being detoured on M-139 North to Business Loop I-94 to M-63.

Stack said they had no choice but to shut the bridge down.

“We can’t risk any type of collapse on the busiest road in Berrien County,” he said.

He said rumors on social media that the bridge collapsed were untrue.

“The bridge didn’t even move,” he said. “It is still where it was prior to this. These are just precautionary measures.”

According to Herald-Palladium archives, the bridge was opened in July 1967 at a cost of $1.1 million. Construction started the summer of 1965 after voters approved a county-wide bridge referendum.

The bridge replaced a narrow two-lane steel girder structure that was built in 1905.