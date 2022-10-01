ST. JOSEPH — There will once again be lane closures on the Napier Avenue bridge next week.
Starting Monday, there will be one lane open to traffic in each direction as crews resume work on bridge supports, said Adri Boone, administrative assistant at the Berrien County Road Department.
She said her phone was ringing nonstop Friday after traffic signs were posted alerting motorists to the upcoming closures.
A project to rehabilitate the bridge began in March and was originally expected to be finished sometime in August. Initially, one lane in each direction remained open to traffic.
But in late April, sandblasting crews cleaning the bridge exposed bridge supports and additional deterioration was discovered. The supports were evaluated and the road department, for safety reasons, closed the bridge to all traffic. A temporary fix provided access for emergency first responders.
The bridge, between Langley Avenue and Miami Road over the St. Joseph River, was fully reopened in August on a temporarily basis.
Now, as work continues on the bridge supports and sidewalks, there will be one lane open in each direction for the duration of the project. Boone said the road department is hoping for total completion by mid-November. She said work on the bridge surface itself is completed.
The project was initially expected to cost between $1.8 million and $2 million. Now, with the additional work, the cost is expected to be between $2 million and $3 million.
The Berrien County Road Department advises motorists to expect possible travel delays, reduce speeds when traveling through work zones, and watch for construction workers and equipment in the work area.