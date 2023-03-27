ST. JOSEPH — A mixed-use building along Main Street in downtown St. Joseph sustained damage after a fire in an upstairs apartment unit.
Jeremy Connell, deputy director of the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, said they were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to 415 Main St.
A couch reportedly caught fire in the apartment unit. Connell said an investigation is ongoing and will take a few days.
The front corner apartment suffered fire damage, and the whole second story sustained smoke damage. Connell said there is also extensive water damage throughout the building.
No one was injured, Connell said.
St. Joseph emergency responders were assisted by the Lincoln and Benton township fire departments, as well as by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
“The fire could have been much worse, but I’m proud of the guys. They did a fantastic job and got it knocked out really quick,” Connell said.