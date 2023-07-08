ST. JOSEPH — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is set to publicly discuss the 2022 performance of the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant next week.
The meeting, held at Silver Beach Carousel at 333 Broad St. in St. Joseph, begins at 3 p.m. July 13. The NRC staff responsible for plant oversight and full-time resident inspectors will participate in the discussion.
According to a news release Friday, the Bridgman nuclear power plant was determined to have been operating safely during 2022. The inspection findings were all determined to be of low safety significance, indicating it “green.” There are thousands of hours of inspection per year due to the plant remaining under the NRC’s baseline of oversight.
The NRC Reactor Oversight Process color-codes inspection findings to determine the safety levels and measure plant performance. It starts at green, and can increase to white, yellow and red as safety measures and issues reach greater significance.
Inspection findings and performance indicators that reach colors higher than green, or very low safety significance, trigger increased NRC oversight.
The yearly assessment letter for the Cook Nuclear Plant is available on the NRC website. Unit 1 and Unit 2 current performance assessments are also available and updated on a quarterly basis.