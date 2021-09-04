ST. JOSEPH — A two-day kayak journey to raise awareness against domestic violence started Friday morning at Silver Beach in St. Joseph.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence,” said Carrie Pratt of Ohio, who is making the journey with her boyfriend, Andre Belibi of France.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium