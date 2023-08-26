ST. JOSEPH — Several police departments responded early Friday morning after a man allegedly shot up a house in St. Joseph.
Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said no one was injured, and one man is in custody. Neubecker said this was an isolated incident that resulted from a personal dispute, and there is no danger to the public at this time.
Police were called at 3:47 a.m. on a report of a house in the 2600 block of South State Street in St. Joseph having been shot at several times. When police arrived, they talked to three people in the house, none of whom were injured. Police developed a suspect and ultimately found him at a house in Lincoln Township.
Lincoln Township police said the man was hiding out at a house on Marquette Woods Road. Neubecker said police knocked at the door and at first no one answered. Police from St. Joseph, Lincoln Township, St. Joseph Township, Benton Township and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the house. A short time later, a woman came out along with her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend, who was arrested without incident.
Police are not releasing the man’s name until he is formally charged. He is set to be arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court Monday on numerous charges, Neubecker said.