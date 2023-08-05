ST. JOSEPH — Our Lady of the Lake announced a $1 million pledge toward a new scholarship.
The scholarship, called the Our Lady Scholarship, is funded by the Lake Michigan Catholic School Fund (LMCSF).
“The Lake Michigan Catholic School Fund exists to ensure that anyone interested in a top-notch Catholic education, no matter the cost, can become a Laker,” said Tony Monte, an LMCSF board member, in a prepared statement. “After all, there is nothing more important than preparing our kids for a future that is based on truth and moral character.”
According to a news release, the scholarship program offers a full-year tuition scholarship for students in grades K-12 in the 2023-24 school year. It applies to any family that is not enrolled or recently enrolled in Our Lady of the Lake.
“The donors and benefactors of the Lake Michigan Catholic School Fund, for over 50 years, have contributed to the families and students of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School,” said President of LMCSF John Proos. “And today, the fund and its benefactors have announced their pledge of $1m to ensure that any and all students and families can afford an education based upon Education, Faith, and Citizenship.”
Our Lady also offers a state-of-the-art finance lab, a Z Space and “Catechesis of the Good Shepherd.”
“After the first year of the scholarship, families are encouraged to apply for financial assistance for following years,” Elementary School Principal Sherri Kirschner said in the release. “We are excited to be able to add new students and the many unique gifts and talents they will bring to our existing school family. It allows us to continue fulfilling our mission.”
Anyone interested in the scholarship or school, contact Larry Glendening, director of student enrollment at 983-5520 or lglendening@ollakers.org.