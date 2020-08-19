ST. JOSEPH — Danielle Handy of Berrien Springs said she wants to do more than share a hashtag on social media to protect children from human trafficking.
So she and a friend, Lauran Tio of Stevensville, decided to sponsor a Save Our Children protest, which will start at 1 p.m. Sunday by the stairs on the bluff in downtown St. Joseph. She said they plan to march around the downtown area before ending back where they started.
“We want to spread awareness and to let people know the warning signs to look for,” Handy said.
Tio said that she has three young children and can’t imagine what she would do if they were sexually exploited by an adult.
“I feel like these kids need a voice,” she said. “They depend on adults, they depend on their family to be there for them and help them.”
But many times, she said it is family members or people close to families who are doing the assaulting. And schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t helping.
“A lot of times, kids depend on the school to help be their voice as well – the teachers, the social workers, even the bus drivers,” she said. “When these kids aren’t going to school, these people aren’t seeing them every day like they normally would be.”
More information can be found on their Facebook event page – Save Our Children protest.
Tio said people should wear face masks and bring signs with nonpolitical messages.