ST. JOSEPH — Eligible part-time Berrien County employees who worked during the COVID pandemic, including recent retirees, will be paid up to $500 in hazard pay.
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners last month approved a $1,000 payment to full-time workers, and this week voted to include part-timers who worked during the pandemic. The amount, up to $500, will be based on the number of hours worked. The full amount will be paid to those who worked 1,000 hours, the maximum per year for part-timers.