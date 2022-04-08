220408-HP-pater-true-value-closing1-photo.jpg

The Pater True Value, located at 4032 M-139 in Royalton Township, is holding a liquidation sale as it closes its doors.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — After 15 years in business, Pater True Value plans to close its doors.

Owner Joe Pater said the Royalton Township hardware store aims to have its last day in mid-June, but said that date is flexible.

220408-HP-pater-true-value-closing2-photo.jpg

The Pater True Value, located at 4032 M-139 in Royalton Township, is holding a liquidation sale as it closes its doors.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags