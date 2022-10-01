Students race around a course as they take part in a “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph. It’s the first time the school district held the event since the pandemic began.
First-grade teacher Nancy Churchill cheers on students as they take part in a “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph. Their efforts this year have raised more than $40,000 with 100 percent participation.
Students race around a course as they take part in a “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph. It’s the first time the school district held the event since the pandemic began.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Tina Snider and her son, Will Snider, 5, support students as they race around a course during the “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Students have their T-shirts marked as they race around a course during a “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph.