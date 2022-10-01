ST. JOSEPH — E.P. Clarke Elementary School students walked, ran and skipped for a good cause Friday.

The St. Joseph elementary school hosted Paws on the Path on Friday, its annual fundraiser for activities like the ice cream social, class picnic, creative arts festival and other enrichment events.

Students race around a course as they take part in a “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph.
First-grade teacher Nancy Churchill cheers on students as they take part in a “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph. Their efforts this year have raised more than $40,000 with 100 percent participation.
Students line up with a thank you sign during the “Paws on the Path” walk-a-thon Friday at E.P. Clarke Elementary School in St. Joseph.

