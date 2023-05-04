ST. JOSEPH — The annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Service honoring officers who have died in the line of duty is set for noon on May 15.
Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Blossomland Lodge 100, the ceremony is in front of the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument in Lake Bluff Park.
FOP Lodge Blossomland Lodge 100 President Deniece Fisher said the service will honor 20 fallen officers, 17 of which are listed on the monument. The remaining three are former long-time Berrien County residents who died serving elsewhere.
The public is encouraged to attend. The keynote speaker this year will be state Sen. Aric Nesbitt.
Fisher said Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week are observed throughout the U.S. and pays tribute to the local, state and federal peace officers who have died in the line of duty. Police week is May 14-20, and the local memorial is celebrated every May 15. Fisher said it was Oct. 1, 1961, when Congress authorized the president to designate May 15 to honor peace officers.
FOP Blossomland Lodge 100 is the custodian of the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officers Monument. In conjunction with this year’s memorial, a fundraiser is being held for future improvements at the monument site.
Below is a list of the officers who will be honored at the May 15 memorial:
Patrolman Clarence Shockley, Niles City Police Department, Aug. 15, 1907
Trooper William Martz, Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, March 12, 1925
Patrolman Francis Lamunion, St. Joseph City Police Department, June 23, 1927
Patrolman Charles Skelley, St. Joseph City Police Department, Dec. 14, 1929
Patrolman Vance Cooper, Niles City Police Department, March 4, 1937
Deputy Elton Stover, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. Dec. 10, 1965
Sgt. Robert Stevens, Benton Township Police Department, April 29, 1970
Trooper Charles Stark, Michigan State Police New Buffalo Post, Dec. 31, 1971
Trooper Gary Rampy, Michigan State Police New Buffalo Post, Dec. 31, 1971
Trooper Steven Devries, Michigan State Police Niles Post, Oct. 12, 1972
Detective/Capt.Paul Winquist, Niles City Police Department, Nov. 11, 1980
Trooper Allan Peterson, Michigan State Police St. Joseph Post, Aug. 29,1981
Trooper Robert Mihalik, Michigan State Police St. Joseph Post, Sept. 9, 1984
Patrolman Donald DeFord, Lincoln Township Police Department, March 14, 1988
Chief Keith Mills, St. Joseph Township Police Department, Oct. 18, 1988
Security Supervisor Joseph Zangaro, Berrien County Trial Court, July 11, 2016
Court Officer Ronald Kienzle, Berrien County Trial Court, July 11, 2016
Former residents who died while serving outside of the area who will also be honored are:
Officer Robert Polmanteer, Phoenix Police Department, May 4, 1984
Sgt. James Faraone, Salt Lake City Police Department, Sept. 18, 2001
Special Agent Paul Sorce, FBI, Detroit, March 9, 2009